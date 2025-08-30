Rashmika Mandanna’s New Venture ‘Dear Diary’ Fragrance: Memories Bottled, Kindness Delivered

Rashmika Mandanna, known for her truth and emotions in the cinema world, has also entered the beauty industry. Her new project ‘Dear Diary’ is not just a perfume, but a compilation of her childhood diary, memories, and personal experiences.

According to Rashmika, “Fragrance is very personal to me. It is the thing that instantly reminds me of special moments — the smell of my mother’s body lotion, the breeze of Korg, or the perfume worn at important moments in my life. This perfume is like a personal hug from me.”

The Dear Diary fragrance was developed in collaboration with New York-based PCA Companies. The packaging is minimal and pastel, and the 100ml bottle costs 2,599. It has three signature fragrances: National Crush, Irreplaceable, and Controversial, which are known for their distinct, fresh, and memorable scents.

By associating it with Smile Foundation, Rashmika has made the fragrance line have an even bigger social impact. The brand’s share of the proceeds will help children’s education. “Kindness is the power to spread. I hope this inspires more people to contribute to society in their own way,” says Rashmika.

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon also appreciated this new initiative and praised Rashmika’s venture in her Insta story.

‘Dear Diary’ is not just a fragrance but a step towards memories, bonding, and society, and Rashmika presents it in a very personal and lively way.

