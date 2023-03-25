Sai Paranjpye: “I was very fortunate to have worked in two films Chashme Buddoor and Katha with Farooque. And I cannot tell you how wonderful he was to work with.During Katha the banter and the playful one-upmanship between Farooq and Naseeruddin Shah the teasing and ribbing between these two stalwarts was so precious. Farouq would say, ‘If Naseer and I are in a shot then it would be Naseer’s back to the camera.’ To this Naseer would retort, ‘Yes, of course ,because my back is more expressive than your face.’ And they would go on like this. It was such a pleasure to see them together.Farooque was very religious. Every Friday we’d have to relieve him of his work so he could go and pray. But Naseer was not at all religious.Yet he took his mother on a Haj pilgrimage. Farooque would tease Naseer about this.During the shooting of Chashme Buddoor in Delhi one of our light boys fell from the roof. He had to be hospitalized. Farooq would quietly visit the injured lightman pay for his treatment.He said nothing about his generosity to any of us. He was silent doer.Farooque was an angel. He was God’s child.One always says nice things about the departed. But honestly, even if Farooque were alive I wouldn’t have a single bad thing to say about him. I’d call him a big flirt. I’d say, ‘Farooque, kuch toh sharam kijiye.You are flirting with me and you’re flirting with my daughter, just because your mother is not here to see what you are up to.’ He was so sweet, so wonderful.”

Dibakar Bannerjee: “We worked together in Shanghai. I wish we could’ve worked together again. He was a deeply committed actor and human being. He belonged to a rare vanishing breed of artistes who put his ego behind the larger good. Farooque Saab and I shared a common love for fine food.We were supposed to get together for a big meal. I’ll regret not doing so all my life. Conversing with him was like a peep into history, sociology and the very soul of mankind. He was a kindered spirit.”

Swara Bhaskara: “I worked with him in Listen…Amaya . He was a gentleman and a gem of a person. Farooqu Sheikh was an actor par excellence and a lesson to watch.He embodied all the stellar qualities of a generation of stars gone by. I discovered happily that this self-effacing and dignified legend of his time was also a gifted storyteller.And so shooting with was a treat comprising anecdotes, food, wit, warmth and scintillating conversation. I recall the respect and dignity with which he treated every fan and well-wisher. Just watching Farooque Sir play out a scene was a ‘class’ act. It was like being educated in effortless acting . Farooque Sir could turn the dullest moment bright with a witty line. I now recall every single moment that I was privileged to spend with this legend. Too soon, Farooque Sir. You owed me a dinner. We will miss you and feel your loss always.”

Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan: “I had the privilege of working with Farooque Saab in my first film Lahore.It is a grave loss for cinema and humanity. He was not just a fine actor but a gem of a human being. He was a pureheart who gave unconditionally. In his moral uprightness and sincerity he seemed invincible. He was not like other camera-greedy actors. He shared screen space as generously as the biryani that he liked to tuck into. It was always humbling to be in the presence of a man so talented yet so grounded to reality.I can’t think of a single actor who can hold a candle to him. May his soul rest in peace.”