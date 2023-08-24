Renowned Bollywood actress Seema Deo passes away at 83

Veteran actress Seema Deo died at the age of 83, as per reports in Times Of India. The news of her demise has left fans and the film fraternity mourning the loss of an exceptional talent who graced the silver screen with her remarkable performances.

Her filmmaker son Abhinay Deo told Indian Express that his mother was fine, but was suffering from Alzheimer’s and passed away due to natural causes. Seema’s husband was veteran actor Ramesh Deo who passed last year due to a heart attack.

Seema, best remembered for her roles in iconic movies like “Anand” and “Koshish,” left an indelible mark on Indian cinema with her versatile acting prowess. Born on January 31, 1940, in Mumbai, she ventured into the film industry at a young age, capturing hearts with her screen presence and acting finesse.

Her journey in the world of cinema began with her debut in the Marathi film “Shobha” in 1958. However, it was her role as a supportive sister in the 1971 film “Anand” that catapulted her into the limelight. Seema’s dedication to her craft was unparalleled. She fearlessly took on roles that explored various facets of human emotions, challenging societal norms and conventional storytelling. Her commitment to authenticity and realism in her acting set a benchmark for aspiring actors.

RIP Seema!