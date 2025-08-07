Rest In Power: Brad Pitt’s Mother, Jane Etta Pitt Passes Away At 84

Jane Etta Pitt, the mother of actor Brad Pitt, has passed away at the age of 84. Sources close to the family confirmed that she died in the last couple of days. Her granddaughter, Sydney Pitt, paid tribute to her on Instagram, expressing sorrow but also comfort knowing Jane is now “free to sing, dance, and paint again.”

Jane, a retired school counsellor, raised Brad and his two younger siblings, Doug and Julie, in Springfield, Missouri, with her husband William, a former trucking company owner. While she and her husband preferred to stay out of the public eye, they occasionally attended events with Brad, including the 2012 Oscars and the 2014 premiere of “Unbroken.”

Brad has often credited his mother as the “emotional cornerstone” of their family. Despite the ongoing tensions in Brad’s high-profile divorce with Angelina Jolie, Jane remained close to her son, although in recent years, she had limited contact with his children.

Survived by her husband, three children, and 14 grandchildren, Jane’s legacy includes a $1 million donation by Brad and his siblings in 2009 to fund the Jane Pitt Pediatric Cancer Center in Missouri, a cause she was deeply proud of.

The Pitt family, though private, continues to honour Jane’s memory through their charitable works and close-knit family values.