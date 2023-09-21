RIP: 3 Idiots Actor Akhil Mishra Passes Away In Accident

This afternoon started with the shocking news of actor Akhil Mishra passing away in an accident. As per the reports, the actor died on 21st September 2023. He used to live with his wife, Suzanne Bernert. The actor was 58 years old. Also, he was shooting in Hyderabad for a project.

His wife Suzanne’s publicist confirmed the news about the death, saying, “He was on a chair in the kitchen trying to do something when he reportedly fell down and hurt his head. He was found in a pool of blood and was rushed to the hospital. Even after efforts by the doctors, he could not survive and died after a few hours.”

On the other hand, Akhil Mishra’s friend, Kulwinder Bakshi, confirmed the news of the death and said, “He died after falling from a building there.”

And now his body has been sent for postmortem. Akhil’s wife has been in shock since then, and she has been doing all the preparation for the cremation and expressed her feelings, “My heart is broken, my second half is gone.”

While Akhil Mishra, on the work front, has been featured in many TV shows like Bhanwar, Uttaran, Udaan, CID, Shrimaan Shrimati, Rajani, and many others. However, his role as Librarian Dubey in the film 3 Idiots is immortal, which also stars Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R, Madhavan, and Kareena Kapoor in key roles.