A really sad and heartbreaking news is coming in from the Indian entertainment industry.

As per the latest media reports in The Indian Express, actor Javed Khan Amrohi passed away and is unfortunately no more. He was reportedly suffering from breathing issues for quite a long time. As per the media reports in The Indian Express, a source was quoted telling E Times the following,

Javed Khan was suffering from breathing problem and was bed ridden for the past one year. He was admitted to Surya Nursing Home, Santacruz, where he breathed his last. His both lungs failed. Today at 6.30 pm the supurde-e-khak ceremony will be performed at Oshiwara cemetery.”

Our sincere condolences to the entire family of the lost soul and may the departed soul rest in peace. For more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com