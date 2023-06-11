ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

RIP: Actor-director Mangal Dhillon no more

Mangal Dhillon was one of the most respected and reputed names in the Indian entertainment industry as an actor, director, producer and many other roles. He is unfortunately no more

Author: IWMBuzz
11 Jun,2023 10:35:41
RIP: Actor-director Mangal Dhillon no more

A really sad and heartbreaking news is coming in from the Indian entertainment industry.

As per the latest media reports in NBT and Amar Ujala, famous Indian director Mangal Dhillon is unfortunately no more. As per reports, he passed away at Ludhiana in Punjab. Media speculations and reports suggest that he was also apparently suffering from cancer. Reports suggest that his birthday was just a few days away on 18th June and just few days before his birthday, he passed away.

For the unversed, Mangal Dhillon was an Indian actor, director, writer and producer who was born in Wander Jatana near Kotkapura in Faridkot district, Punjab. He has been associated with many projects like Katha Sagar, Buniyaad, Junoon, Kismat, The Great Maratha, Panther, Ghutan, Sahil, Maulana Azad, Mujrim Hazir, Rishta, Lahool Ke Phool, Param Vir Chakra, Khoon Bhari Maang, Zakhmi Aurat, Dayavan, Kahan Hai Kanoon, Apna Desh Paraye Log, Naaka Bandi, Amba, Nyay Anyay, Pyar Ka Devta, Dil Tera Aashiq, Train To Pakistan, Toofan Singh,Yash, Apane Paraye, Yuf,, Noorjahan and many more.

He was a veteran movie and theatre personality and had worked with some of the best in the entertainment and showbiz industry, especially after the 80s decade. Our sincere condolences to the entire family of the lost soul and may the departed soul rest in peace. For updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

