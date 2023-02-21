A really sad and heartbreaking update is coming in from the Indian entertainment industry. As per the latest media reports in Times Of India, famous yesteryear actress and popular classical dancer Bela Bose unfortunately passed away on February 20, 2023. She was reportedly 79 years old when she breathed her last. For the unversed, Bela Bose trained in classical Manipuri dance form and she was actively working in the industry from 1950-1980. Some of the best movies that she’s been a part of are ‘Jeene Ki Raah’, ‘Shikhar’, ‘Jai Santosh Maa’ and many years. She’s also performed in more than 200 Hindi and regional Indian films.

Our sincere condolences to the entire family of the lost soul and may the departed soul rest in peace.