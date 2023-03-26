A really sad and heartbreaking update is coming in from the Bhojpuri regional entertainment industry.

As per the latest media reports in Times Now, popular Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey has passed away by suicide. The 25-year-old actress was unfortunately found dead at a hotel in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. She was reportedly at Varanasi for shoot of her upcoming project. She was 25 when she breathed her last and now, the police are investigating the shocking death.

Our sincere condolences to the entire family of the lost soul and may the departed soul rest in peace.