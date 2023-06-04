RIP: Kannada actor Nithin Gopi passes away due to heart attack

As per the latest media reports in India Today, Nithin Gopi passed away on Friday morning. He was reportedly experiencing chest pain and was just 39 when he breathed his last. He reportedly suffered from chest pain at his house in Bengaluru and was taken to the hospital urgently where he sadly passed away.

About Nithin Gopi:

For the unversed, Nithin was a well-known name in the industry. He is known for his movies like Hello Daddy, Keralida Kesari, Mutthinantha Hendati, Nishabdha and Chirabandhavya. Nithin also played a pivotal role in the popular series Punar Vivaha, produced by Shruthi Naidu. The show was a hit. He also worked on TV and made cameos in a few episodes of the serial Hara Hara Mahadev and acted in several Tamil serials. The actor had recently been in long discussion with a channel to direct a new series.

Nithin Gopi’s sudden demise left the sandalwood industry in shock. Recently, many actors, including Puneeth Rajkumar, Lakshman, Mandeep Roy, and Bullet Prakash passed away after suffering a heart attack.

Well, our sincere condolences to the entire family of the lost soul and may the departed soul rest in peace. For updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com