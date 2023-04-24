ADVERTISEMENT
RIP: Kannada actor Sampath J Ram mysteriously found dead in his home, all details inside

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
24 Apr,2023 12:17:56
A really sad and heartbreaking news is coming in from the Kannada regional entertainment industry ladies and gentlemen.

Kannada actor Sampath J Ram found dead:

As per the latest media reports in News18, popular TV actor Sampath J Ram who’s earlier been an integral part of many successful shows like Agnisakshi and Sri Balaji Photo Studio unfortunately passed away. He reportedly passed away near Bengaluru’s Nelamangala area on Saturday. The actor reportedly passed away by suicide owing to lack of work and lucrative work in the Kannada regional entertainment industry. As per media reports, the update was later confirmed by Sampath’s friend and actor Rajesh Dhruva in a social media post. In a social media post, he reportedly penned in Kannada that translates to,

“We don’t have the strength to bear your separation. So many films are to be made yet. So many fights are left to be fought. There is still a lot of time to make your dreams come true. We still have to see you on the big stage. Come back please.”

Our sincere condolences to the entire family of the lost soul and may the departed soul rest in peace. For updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

