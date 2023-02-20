A really sad and heartbreaking news is coming in ladies and gentlemen. As per the latest media reports in News18, veteran Kannada film director SK Bhagavan has passed away. He was reportedly 89 when he breathed his last. He was reportedly admitted to the Jayadeva Hospital where he breathed his last.

Karnataka's Chief Minister Basavaraj S. Bommai took to Twitter to confirm the news. He wrote, "Renowned director of Kannada film industry Shri S. K. I was very saddened to hear the news of Bhagavan's death. I pray for his soul. I pray that God gives strength to his family to bear this pain" and continued, "Dorai-Bhagavan duo has given many tasteful films to Kannada cinema. Dr. Along with his friend Dorai Raj, he directed 55 films including 'Kasthuri Niwas', 'Eradu Soyam', 'Bayalu Dari', 'Giri Kanye', 'Hosa Lekuk' starring Rajkumar. Om Shantih". Our sincere condolences to the entire family of the lost soul and may the departed soul rest in peace.