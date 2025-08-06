RIP: Kelley Mack Loses Battle Against Cancer, Passes Away at 33

Tragically, Kelley passed away on August 2 in Cincinnati after bravely battling glioma, a type of brain cancer. She was only 33 years old. Kelley’s family shared the sorrowful news on her Instagram account, expressing deep sadness: “It is with indelible sadness that we are announcing the passing of our dear Kelley. Such a bright, fervent light has transitioned to the beyond, where we all eventually must go.”

Her warmth and passion for acting resonated with fans and colleagues alike, leaving a profound impact on all who knew her.

About Kelley Mack

Kelley Lynne Klebenow was born on July 10, 1992, in Cincinnati. She embarked on her artistic journey at a young age, gaining early exposure through commercials. Her passion for performance led her to the prestigious Tisch School of the Arts in New York, where she further developed her skills and received an Acting Award for her debut role in the indie drama The Elephant Garden (2008). This film not only showcased her talent but also earned a Student Visionary Award at the Tribeca Film Festival, highlighting her potential as a rising star.

Kelley Mack Career Graph

Throughout her career, Kelley Mack made her presence known in various popular television series, including 9-1-1 and Chicago, as well as the Modern Family spinoff, Schooled. Her versatility extended beyond the small screen, with memorable performances in indie films like Broadcast Signal Intrusion alongside Harry Shum Jr. and Mr. Manhattan. One of her standout works was the 2016 production “A Knock at the Door”, which garnered the Festival Award at the Atlanta Horror Film Festival and earned two nominations at FilmQuest.

In 2015, Kelley showcased her creativity not only as an actress but also as a writer and director with her short film Positive. She even took on the role of cinematographer for the 2014 film The Kingdom, proving her multifaceted talents within the industry. Legacy of Inspiration, Kelley Mack’s untimely passing is a somber reminder of both her artistic contributions and the fragility of life. She leaves behind a legacy marked by impressive achievements and the inspiration she brought to her peers and fans. As her family and loved ones mourn her loss, they will undoubtedly continue to celebrate her life and the joy she brought to others through her performances.

Her work in the entertainment industry, especially her role in The Walking Dead, will be remembered fondly by audiences who connected with her characters and the stories she helped tell. In honoring Kelley Mack, we remember not just her successes, but the light she shared with the world—a light that will continue to shine through her work.