A really sad and heartbreaking news update is coming in from the Indian entertainment industry.

As per the latest media reports in Times Of India, legendary movie director K Viswanath who’s best known for his humongous body of work in the South regional entertainment industry, particularly Tamil cinema is unfortunately no more. He’s best known for his work in projects like Yaaradi Nee Mohini’, ‘Rajapattai’, ‘Lingaa’, and ‘Uttama Villain. He has won the National Award 5 times and he breathed his last at his residence in Hyderabad. He was reportedly 92 when he breathed his last. For quite a long time, he had been unfortunately suffering from health-related age-old issues. Director K Vishwanath is a recipient of the highest honour in India for the film industry, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2016. He won 7 Nandi Awards for his exemplary contributions to the world of cinema. The legendary director started his career in 1951 as an assistant director in the Telugu-Tamil Film Pathala Bhairavi.

Our sincere condolences to the entire family of the lost soul and may the departed soul rest in peace.