For quite some time, legendary Malayalam actor Innocent was unwell. As per media reports in TOI, the last update was that till yesterday, he was kept in ECMO support. Right now, we hear a piece of really sad and heartbreaking news coming in.

As per the latest media reports in NDTV Movies, Innocent unfortunately passed away at a private hospital in Kochi. For the unversed, he was a cancer survivor who was not keeping well for some time. He was earlier admitted on March 3 due to respiratory problems.

