RIP: Malayalam actor Mamykkoya passes away at 76

Malayalam actor Mamykkoya is no more

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
26 Apr,2023 15:28:43
RIP: Malayalam actor Mamykkoya passes away at 76

A really sad and heartbreaking update is coming in from the Malayalam film industry.

Malayalam actor Mamykkoya passes away at 76:

As per the latest media reports in The Indian Express, veteran actor Mamykkoya who was undergoing treatment post suffering a serious heart attack during a football tournament unfortunately passed away. The actor collapsed during the inauguration of a football tournament at Wandoor in the district of Malappuram in Kerala. He was presiding there as the chief guest. He was admitted to a hospital in Wandoor and was later moved to a private hospital in Kozhikode.

Our sincere condolences to the entire family of the lost soul and may the departed soul rest in peace. For updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

