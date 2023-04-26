RIP: Malayalam actor Mamykkoya passes away at 76

A really sad and heartbreaking update is coming in from the Malayalam film industry.

As per the latest media reports in The Indian Express, veteran actor Mamykkoya who was undergoing treatment post suffering a serious heart attack during a football tournament unfortunately passed away. The actor collapsed during the inauguration of a football tournament at Wandoor in the district of Malappuram in Kerala. He was presiding there as the chief guest. He was admitted to a hospital in Wandoor and was later moved to a private hospital in Kozhikode.

Our sincere condolences to the entire family of the lost soul and may the departed soul rest in peace.