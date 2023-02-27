A really sad and heartbreaking update is coming in from the Malayalam film industry ladies and gentlemen.

As per the latest media reports in India Today, popular and talented Malayalam film director Manu James is unfortunately no more. He unfortunately breathed his last at a private hospital in in Aluva in Kerala’s Ernakulam on February 25. His funeral reportedly took place in Ernakulam itself at 3pm on February 26, 2023. He was unfortunately just 31 when he breathed his last. He was reportedly admitted in hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia and eventually, he passed away and died of hepatitis. His debut directorial venture Nancy Rani is set to release soon.

Our sincere condolences to the entire family of the lost soul and may the departed soul rest in peace.