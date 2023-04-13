A really sad and heartbreaking news is coming in from the Indian entertainment industry.

Veteran actress Uttara Baokar no more:

As per the latest media reports in E Times, veteran film and TV actress Uttara Baokar is unfortunately no more. She unfortunately passed away at a Pune hospital after being ill for quite a long time. She was reportedly 79 when she breathed her last. For the unversed, during her career, she excelled in projects like Mrinal Sen’s Ek Dil Achanak as the wife of a professor who doesn’t return home. She has earlier appeared in particular TV shows like Udaan, Antaral, X Zone, Rishtey Kora Kaagaz, Nazarana, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, and many more.

Our sincere condolences to the entire family of the lost soul and may the departed soul rest in peace. For updates, stay tuned to only IWMBuzz.com