A really sad and heartbreaking update is coming in from the Indian entertainment industry.

As per the latest social media tweet by Ramesh Bala, veteran comedian artiste Mayil Samy is unfortunately no more. Not just a famous comedian artiste ladies and gentlemen, during his lifetime, he’s also served as a veteran voiceover artiste who lent his voice for many interesting and important projects during his career. He was reportedly just 57 when he passed away. He reportedly passed away in the wee hours of February 19, 2023.

Our sincere condolences to the entire family of the lost soul and may the departed soul rest in peace. For updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com