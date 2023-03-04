Hollywood actor Tom Sizemore is no more!! The actor who is aged 61 died on Friday, 3 March. He was hospitalized recently, and was said to be in a critical condition. The actor had suffered a brain aneurysm and is reported to have died in his sleep. He was admitted to a hospital in Burbank, California, Lago as per the statement that got issued on Friday.

Tom Sizemore is known for his portrayals in films Saving Private Ryan, lack Hawk Down etc. He was involved in many struggles with drug addiction is what the report suggests.

He is best remembered for playing battle-hardened soldiers in two films – Steven Spielberg’s 1998 World War Two epic “Saving Private Ryan” Ridley Scott’s 2001 portrayal of the U.S. military’s ill-fated 1993 raid in Mogadishu, Somalia, “Black Hawk Down.”

RIP!! We offer our condolence to his family!!

