A really sad and heartbreaking update is coming indeed from the Telugu regional film industry. Earlier, we all are were dealing with the sad loss of legendary veteran actress Jamuna Garu. And now, we are dealing with the heartbreaking loss of another senior individual.Vidya Sagar Reddy, simply known as Sagar, is a senior director in Telugu Film Industry. The filmmaker breathed his last this morning at 05:20 AM today in a private hospital in Chennai. He was 70.

For the unversed, he was unfortunately suffering from age-related health issues. He was born in Guntur in the year 1952. During his lifetime, Sagar worked as an editor and assistant director for many movies when he entered the entertainment industry. He wielded the megaphone for the first time for Rakasi Loya, released in 1983.

Stuvartupuram Dongalu (1991) made him a famous director. The film also won 3 Nandi Awards. His notable works include Amma Donga, Anveshana and Osi Na Maradala. Khaidi Brothers (2002) is his last movie. He also served as the President of the Telugu Film Directors Association three times and did very well there.

Our sincere condolences to the entire family of the lost soul and may the departed soul rest in peace.