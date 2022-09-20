A really sad and heartbreaking news is coming in from the South regional entertainment industry.

As per the latest media reports in NDTV Sports, popular Tamil actor Pauline Jessica aka Deepa was unfortunately found dead at her rented Chennai flat in Virugambakkam Mallika Avenue. She had recently played the lead role in Tamil movie ‘Vaidha’ and besides that, she’s also worked in several other Tamil shows and serials. She was reportedly found hanging in her apartment on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Reports in the media reveal that the police are now trying to investigate whether it’s a direct case of suicide or whether someone pushed her into that zone.

Our sincere condolences to the entire family of the lost soul and may the departed soul rest in peace.