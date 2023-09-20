Movies | News

RIP: Tamil Actor Vijay Anthony's Daughter Commits Suicide; Condolences Pour In From Fraternity

Tamil actor and composer Vijay Anthony's daughter Meera committed suicide on Tuesday. The Tamil industry is in shock and is sending out condolences to Vijay and his wife.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
20 Sep,2023 10:40:46
Condolences are pouring in for Tamil actor and music composer Vijay Anthony, after the sudden and unexpected death of his daughter Meera by suicide. Vijay’s 16-year old daughter Meera was found dead upon hanging at their residence early on Tuesday, September 19 in Chennai. As per reports, the doctors at the hospital declared her dead, when she was brought to the nearest private hospital.

A report on cnbctv flashed the shocking news, and we at IWMBuzz.com, take reference from the story for our writeup.

Meera Antony was a Class 12 student in one of Chennai’s reputed schools. Though the reason behind her suicide is unknown, it’s speculated that she was reportedly under pressure due to some issues. The Chennai Police is investigating the matter.

The preliminary investigations have revealed that Meera was under depression, according to a Times of India report.

Revealing the news of Meera’s sudden demise due to suicide, columnist and author, Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted, “Actor and music director Vijay Antony’s daughter Meera has committed suicide by hanging herself at her home this morning.”

The untimely death of Meera has left the Tamil film industry in grave shock. Condolences started pouring in for Vijay and his wife, Fatima from the fraternity well-wishers.

R Sarath Kumar, Sai Pallavi, Director Venkat Prabhu, and many others were seen posting about this shocking news. Fans of Vijay Anthony were in grave shock and sent out their condolences too.

As we know, Vijay Anthony is known for his roles in Salim, Pichaikkaran, Yaman, Annadurai, Kolaigaran etc. He was the first Indian Music Director to win the 2009 Cannes Golden Lion for the song Naaka Mukka advertising film in the Best Music category.

RIP!!

