RIP: Telugu Actor Chandrakanth Commits Suicide Few Days After Death Of Wife Pavithra Jayaram

Actor Chandrakanth, who has been a popular actor in the Telugu TV industry is no more. He is alleged to have committed suicide in his house in Alkapur, Telangana on Friday. This shocking news comes after days of the passing away of his wife, popular Kannada actress Pavithra Jayaram in a car crash.

It is believed that the two of them were in a relationship and were living in. The father of Chandrakanth has told the media that Chandrakanth continued to be depressed after the sudden demise of Pavithra. His social media posts in the last few days, give us an account of his loneliness after the demise of Pavithra.

In one of the posts, he wrote, “Papa netho digina last pic raa (cry emojis) not able to digest to left me alone, okasari mama aniii piluveee plsss @pavithrajayaram_chandar. My Pavi is no more (cry and pray emojis) pls ra come back plsss. (This is the last picture I took with you, I’m unable to digest you left me alone. Please call out for me once again. My Pavi is no more, please come back).” He also wrote on his Instagram stories, “Papa pls come back raaa. Pls nee mama kannilu aaplu. (Please come back and wipe my tears.)”

It cannot be more shocking than this, the death of two loved celebrities in a span of a few days. The Telugu industry mourns the loss of Chandrakanth.

RIP!!