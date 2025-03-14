RIP: Veteran actor and filmmaker Deb Mukherjee passes away

Renowned actor and filmmaker Deb Mukherjee passed away on March 14, 2025, in Mumbai. A distinguished member of the illustrious Mukherjee family, he was the son of legendary filmmaker Sashadhar Mukherjee and a pivotal figure in the North Bombay Durga Puja celebrations.

Mukherjee made his acting debut with Sambandh and later starred in notable films such as Ek Baar Muskura Do and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. His contributions extended beyond the silver screen, significantly shaping Bollywood’s artistic and cultural landscape.

He was the father of acclaimed filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, known for Wake Up Sid and Brahmāstra. His family ties in the film industry were extensive—his niece is actress Kajol, and his daughter Sunita is married to filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker.

Mukherjee’s last rites will be performed today at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Juhu, Mumbai.

The funeral of veteran actor and filmmaker Deb Mukherjee will take place today, March 14, at 4 PM, at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Juhu, Mumbai. According to Hindustan Times, several members of his extended family, including Kajol and Ajay Devgn, Rani Mukerji, Tanuja, Tanisha, and Aditya Chopra, are expected to attend. Many of his son Ayan Mukerji’s close friends from the film industry, such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Sidharth Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh, are also likely to be present.

Deb Mukherjee’s Journey in Cinema

Deb Mukherjee began his acting career in the 1960s, taking on minor roles in films like Tu Hi Meri Zindagi and Abhinetri. Despite appearing in prominent films such as Do Aankhen and Baton Baton Mein, he struggled to match the on-screen success of his brother, Joy Mukherjee.

As his career took the transition, he moved into supporting roles and made some memorable appearances in films like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and King Uncle. His last role on screen was a cameo in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Kaminey back in 2009. While he may not have achieved the same level of superstardom as some of his peers, his impact on the film industry was undeniable. He left a lasting mark not just as an actor but also as an influential figure in Bollywood’s vibrant cultural scene.