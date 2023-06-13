ADVERTISEMENT
RIP: Veteran actor Kazan Khan passes away due to heart attack

Veteran actor Kazan Khan is unfortunately no more and the news has made everyone very sad and heartbroken. Let's read more about his demise and also more about the good quality work that he did during his lifetime

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
13 Jun,2023 14:42:25
A really sad and heartbreaking news is coming in from the Indian entertainment industry.

As per the latest media reports in India Today, veteran actor Kazan Khan breathed his last after unfortunately suffering from a heart attack. As per the media reports, Producer and production controller NM Badhusha shared the update on his Facebook page. The news has come as an extremely shocking and sad update for the entire Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam film industries. For the unversed, during his lifetime, he was mainly popular for playing negative villain roles in movies and had shot to fame in Nollywood after playing Vikram Ghorpade in Mammootty’s ‘The King’.

Kazan Khan made his debut as Boopathy in Senthamizh Paattu in 1992. Eventually, he rose to fame by playing antagonist in Tamil films like Kalaignan, Sethupathi IPS, Duet, Murai Maman, Aanazhagan and Karuppu Nila, to name a few. In 1995, he made his Malayalam debut with Shaji Kailas’s The King.

He acted in over 50 films in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada films. Some of his famous films include CID Moosa, Ullathai Allitha, Mettukudi, The Don and Naam Iruvar Namaku Iruvar, among others.

Our sincere condolences to the entire family of the lost soul and may the departed soul rest in peace. May God give the entire family the strength and courage to bear with this heartbreaking loss. For updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

Read Latest News