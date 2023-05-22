RIP: Veteran actor Sarath Babu dies at 71

At AIG Hospital in Hyderabad, the acclaimed actor took his final breath. In a statement released by the hospital, it was confirmed that Sarath Babu succumbed to multiple organ failure

Veteran actor Sarath Babu passed away while undergoing treatment at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad. He was 71.

As per reports online, he was initially taken to a private hospital in Bengaluru with a complaint of his declining health. Following a deterioration in his condition, he was subsequently shifted to Hyderabad for further medical care. The news of Sarath Babu’s demise has left the entertainment industry and his countless fans in a state of deep sorrow and mourning.

Embarking on his journey as an actor, Sarath Babu marked his debut in the world of cinema with the Telugu film “Rama Rajyam” in 1973. However, it was his notable role in K Balachander’s “Pattina Pravesam” that served as the catalyst propelling him towards stardom. This pivotal film played an instrumental role in establishing Sarath Babu as a force to be reckoned with in the industry, capturing the attention of audiences and critics alike.

Soon after this he went on to earn roles in popular big-budget movies alongside actors like Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth and others.