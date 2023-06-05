ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

RIP: Veteran actress Sulochana Latkar passes away

Veteran actress Sulochana was one of the most respected and admired performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry and we have loved her presence everywhere for real. Our sincere condolences to her entire family as she's no more

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
05 Jun,2023 09:06:05
RIP: Veteran actress Sulochana Latkar passes away

A really sad and heartbreaking update is coming in from the Indian film industry ladies and gentlemen.

As per the latest media reports in Hindustan, veteran Indian actress Sulochana Latkar has unfortunately passed away. Reports in the media suggest that she was 94 when she breathed her last. For the unversed, Sulochana was known for her work in more than 200 Hindi films alongside several other Marathi films as well. Not just that, during her lifetime, due to her contribution in cinema, she was also a respected and proud recipient of the civilian honour of Padma Shri. Her daughter confirmed the news update to Indian Express and was quoted as saying,

She had age related health issues and breathing difficulties. She died this evening at 6pm.” Her antim darshan will be held at her Prabhadevi residence and cremation will be held on Monday at 5:30 pm at Shivaji Park crematorium.

Not just that, her death leaves a big void in the world of Indian cinema. Her unforgettable performances have enriched our culture and have endeared her to people across generations. Her cinematic legacy will live on through her works.

Actress Madhuri Dixit too expressed her grief and wrote on social media,

“Sulochana Tai was one of the most loved and graceful actresses cinema has seen. My favourite film of hers will always be Sangate Aika. Her performance in every film was memorable. I will miss our conversations may you rest in peace. Your contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered.”

Important Information:

Sulochana essayed the mothers’s role of almost all the leading actors like Manoj Kumar, Dev Anand and Mehmood. Our sincere condolences to the entire family of the lost soul and may the departed soul rest in peace. For updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Latest Stories
Rakul Preet Singh paints Patina Maldives 'red' with stunning bikini look, internet is crushing
Rakul Preet Singh paints Patina Maldives 'red' with stunning bikini look, internet is crushing
Tara Sutaria wants you to stay tuned to her, what's cooking?
Tara Sutaria wants you to stay tuned to her, what's cooking?
In Pics: Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde & Nora Fatehi in radiant scarlet Manish Malhotra lehengas, a visual treat
In Pics: Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde & Nora Fatehi in radiant scarlet Manish Malhotra lehengas, a visual treat
Watch: Shubman Gill goes out for romantic date with Niharika NM, see what happened next
Watch: Shubman Gill goes out for romantic date with Niharika NM, see what happened next
Parineeti Chopra's emotional note for father after marriage melts internet
Parineeti Chopra's emotional note for father after marriage melts internet
A sneak-peek into Rakul Preet Singh's exotic breakfast in Maldives
A sneak-peek into Rakul Preet Singh's exotic breakfast in Maldives
Read Latest News