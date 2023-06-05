RIP: Veteran actress Sulochana Latkar passes away

A really sad and heartbreaking update is coming in from the Indian film industry ladies and gentlemen.

As per the latest media reports in Hindustan, veteran Indian actress Sulochana Latkar has unfortunately passed away. Reports in the media suggest that she was 94 when she breathed her last. For the unversed, Sulochana was known for her work in more than 200 Hindi films alongside several other Marathi films as well. Not just that, during her lifetime, due to her contribution in cinema, she was also a respected and proud recipient of the civilian honour of Padma Shri. Her daughter confirmed the news update to Indian Express and was quoted as saying,

She had age related health issues and breathing difficulties. She died this evening at 6pm.” Her antim darshan will be held at her Prabhadevi residence and cremation will be held on Monday at 5:30 pm at Shivaji Park crematorium.

Not just that, her death leaves a big void in the world of Indian cinema. Her unforgettable performances have enriched our culture and have endeared her to people across generations. Her cinematic legacy will live on through her works.

Actress Madhuri Dixit too expressed her grief and wrote on social media,

“Sulochana Tai was one of the most loved and graceful actresses cinema has seen. My favourite film of hers will always be Sangate Aika. Her performance in every film was memorable. I will miss our conversations may you rest in peace. Your contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered.”

Sulochana essayed the mothers's role of almost all the leading actors like Manoj Kumar, Dev Anand and Mehmood. Our sincere condolences to the entire family of the lost soul and may the departed soul rest in peace.