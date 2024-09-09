Ritwick Chakraborty and Solanki Roy Unite for Mainak Bhaumik’s Gripping Crime Thriller “Bhagyalakshmi”

Get ready to be on the edge of your seats for a thrilling cinematic experience as Mainak Bhaumik’s upcoming crime thriller, Bhagyalakshmi, starring Ritwick Chakraborty and Solanki Roy in lead roles, is set to unravel. The film delves into the complex web of corruption and drug trafficking, promising an intense and gripping ride.

Ritwick Chakraborty plays Satya, a determined journalist, while Solanki Roy plays the role of his wife, Kaveri. The story unfolds as Satya quits his job after his exposé on a drug gang involving a powerful politician is suppressed.

Fate takes a dark turn when Satya’s friend tragically dies from a drug overdose, and a substantial amount of money is recovered from him. Satya and Kaveri, his wife, are thrust into the heart of the case, and the film follows their perilous and emotional journey to unravel the truth.

Solanki Roy, currently filming the series “Bishohori” alongside Rohan Bhattacharya, will commence work on “Bhagyalakshmi” post-production. The film boasts an impressive cast, including the seasoned actors Loknath Dey, Sujan Mukhopadhyay, and Ratan Sarkhel, adding a layer of intrigue to the film.

Director Mainak Bhaumik is known for his thought-provoking narratives, and “Bhagyalakshmi” promises to be no exception. Producer Pradeep Kumar Nandy backs the project, which is slated to begin shooting in September.

Highlight of Bhagyalakshmi :

– The film explores corruption and drug trafficking

– Ritwick plays journalist Satya, while Solanki essays wife Kaveri

– Impressive cast includes Loknath Dey, Sujan Mukhopadhyay, and Ratan Sarkhel

– Shooting commences in September

“Bhagyalakshmi” promises to be a gripping exploration of the dark underbelly of corruption and drug trafficking, with Ritwick and Solanki’s chemistry adding depth to the narrative.