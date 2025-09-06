Ritwik Bhowmik’s Bollywood Debut Set In 90s Agra With Abhootpurva

Ritwik Bhowmik, crowned for his finesse in Bandish Bandits, is set to make his Bollywood debut with Abhootpurva — a romantic horror comedy that merges love, humour, and the supernatural. Materialised in the wistful world of 1990s Agra, the film vows a reinvigorated and fervent cinematic experience.

The project is being produced by Khyati Madaan under her newly launched banner Not Out Entertainment, in collaboration with Sumit Kumar Mishra. It was officially announced on September 6 via social media, along with a first look at Ritwik in character as Abhay. Filming is scheduled to begin in November.

Abhootpurva will tell a love story set in the shadow of the Taj Mahal, with the monument playing a significant role in the narrative. Music from the era will underscore and embellish the story so as to place it firmly in a period atmosphere. Ritwik will be accompanied by an adroit cast of seven actors, while his leading lady will be revealed next month.

This constitutes the second big announcement this month from Not Out Entertainment. Apparently, the production house is also working on a horror film with Ahan Shetty in the lead, written by Patrick Graham of Ghoul and Betaal fame. That one, based on a real national tragedy, will be out in 2026.

Ritwik, now 33, first rose to fame with Bandish Bandits, where he portrayed a young classical musician navigating the worlds of tradition and modernity. He has since appeared in the film Maja Ma, opposite Madhuri Dixit, as well as in The Whistleblower and Modern Love Mumbai. Most recently, he was seen in Khakee: The Bengal Chapter — a political thriller on Netflix released earlier this year, featuring a cast that included Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jeet, and Chitrangada Singh.

With Abhootpurva, Ritwik transitions from streaming platforms to the big screen, taking on a role that promises to showcase both his emotional depth and comedic timing. As he begins this new chapter in his career, audiences can look forward to a film that’s equal parts heartwarming, humorous, and haunting.