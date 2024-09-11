Road Mishap: Kiran Raj of ‘Ronny: The Ruler’ Fame Injured, Hospitalized

Kannada actor Kiran Raj, renowned for his notable roles in TV shows and films, was involved in a severe road accident on Kengeri Road on Tuesday. In the early morning hours, Kiran’s car collided with a divider.

According to eyewitnesses, Kiran was driving his black Mercedes Benz at the time of the accident. His executive producer was accompanying him in the vehicle. The impact of the collision was intense, causing significant damage to the car.

Emergency services were promptly summoned, and Kiran was rushed to a nearby hospital in Kengeri for immediate medical attention. The actor sustained severe injuries to his chest and is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Hospital authorities have confirmed that Kiran’s condition is stable. His vital signs are being closely monitored, and further updates on his recovery are awaited.

Kiran Raj has established himself as a prominent figure in Kannada television, particularly with his standout performance in the show ‘Kannadathi.’ He has also appeared in Hindi shows, showcasing his acting versatility.

On the film front, Kiran has recently completed shooting for his upcoming movie, Rani, which is slated for release soon. Additionally, his highly anticipated film, Ronny: The Ruler, directed by Gurutej Shetty, is scheduled to hit theaters on September 12, 2024.

The news of Kiran’s accident has sent shockwaves throughout the Kannada film and television industry. Fans and colleagues have taken to social media to express their concern and wish the actor a speedy recovery.

As the investigation into the accident continues, authorities are working to determine the cause of the collision. Meanwhile, Kiran’s well-wishers await positive updates on his recovery.