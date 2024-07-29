Robert Downey Jr. makes his return to Marvel; this time as a villain

You had to get him back. Rumors have been abuzz for a while now about how the OG himself, Robert Downey Jr. is all set to come back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). And while that was happening, people kept wondering how a deceased Iron Man fits into the new chapter of the MCU. But the mega reveal happened only recently at the San Diego Comic Con where Downey Jr. had a theatrical reveal as the new villain of the upcoming film, Avengers: Doomsday.

Downey Jr, famously known for his role as Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), revealed himself on stage at Hall H as the new face of the Fantastic Four villain, Doctor Doom. This transition from being a loved hero to a villain is one to watch out for.

Soon after the official announcement, Robert Downey Jr shared an Instagram post, which read, “New mask, same task (sic).”

Replying to the actor’s post, The Russo Brothers commented, “We’ve always said green is your color (sic).”

‘Avengers: Doomsday’ will release in May 2026. The excitement has now reached now heights.

This comes in lieu of the ginormous success that MCU’s latest film, Deadpool & Wolverine is on track of being. Apart from having a huge opening on Day 1 in India, the film also had a massive opening globally.

The film made $38.5 million in Thursday night previews, setting a record for an R-rated film.