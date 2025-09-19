Robo Shankar Passes Away: Tamil Cinema Loses Its Beloved Comedian at 46

A wave of mourning in the Tamil cinema as popular comedian and actor Robo Shankar died on the evening of 18 September in a private hospital in Chennai. His sudden death at the age of 46 has deeply affected the fans and the film world. According to reports, he was rushed to the hospital after a sudden deterioration in his health during the shoot, where doctors tried their best, but could not escape battling Liver Failure and Multi-Organ Dysfunction.

Madurai-born Shankar got the name ‘Robo’ because of his specialty—dancing like a robot. He was initially active in bodybuilding and also won the title of Mister Madurai. His unique body language and comic timing in stage shows followed this. His entry into the TV show Kalakka Povathu Yaaru made him famous in every household.

Although his first role was in superstar Rajinikanth’s film Padayappa, the 2013 film Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara gave him a real identity. After this, he appeared in big films like Singam 3, Viswasam, Puli, Maari, and Velaikkaran. By working in more than 200 films, he established himself as the most favorite comedian of Tamil cinema.

Robo Shankar himself had admitted that he had tasted all kinds of alcohol, from cheap to expensive. This became the biggest reason for his health deteriorating. After Liver Damage, he gave up alcohol and also lost a lot of weight. Her transformation surprised the fans, but the health problems did not stop the pursuit completely.

Robo Shankar was a staunch fan of superstar Kamal Haasan. Every year, it was his habit to put up posters on Kamal Haasan’s birthday and watch the first show of his films. He always said, “After me, no one else will be such a big fan of Kamal Haasan.”

Robo Shankar’s wife, Priyanka Shankar, is also a TV star. His daughter Indraja Shankar made a mark with Vijay’s film Bigil and recently became a mother. Shankar fainted on 16 September during the shooting and was admitted to the hospital. His condition worsened on 17 and 18 September, and he finally breathed his last at 8:30 pm on 18 September.

Fans and people of the Tamil film industry drowned in mourning as soon as the news of his death came to light. Veteran actor Kamal Haasan also paid tribute to him by writing a passionate post on social media.

Robo Shankar’s journey was not limited to comedy; he made millions of hearts laugh with his hard work and skills.

