Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer teaser out, fans can't keep calm

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are one of the most admired and loved on-screen couples in the Hindi entertainment industry. The two of them have done a good job in Gully Boy when the movie released in cinemas in the year 2019 and well, from there onwards, both of them have achieved quite a lot in their individual careers and for real. Both Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are humongous stars who need no introduction and well, that’s why, we genuinely can’t keep calm whenever there’s a new update coming from their end. Right now, fans are super excited for their next film aka Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and well, fans are simply loving it and are super excited for the same.

Check out the teaser of the movie that’s creating buzz all over the internet:

Right now, the teaser of the movie is finally out and well, fans can’t keep calm. The movie marks 25 years of Karan Johar’s presence as a filmmaker and movie personality and well, who is truly better than Shah Rukh Khan, his dear friend to release the teaser? Here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and wonderful, ain't it? Brilliant for real, right folks? Absolutely amazing and fantastic, ain't it?