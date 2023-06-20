ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer teaser out, fans can't keep calm

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser is out and as expected, fans and admirers genuinely can't keep calm and for all the right reasons. Let's read this article for more updates

Author: IWMBuzz
20 Jun,2023 13:04:40
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are one of the most admired and loved on-screen couples in the Hindi entertainment industry. The two of them have done a good job in Gully Boy when the movie released in cinemas in the year 2019 and well, from there onwards, both of them have achieved quite a lot in their individual careers and for real. Both Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are humongous stars who need no introduction and well, that’s why, we genuinely can’t keep calm whenever there’s a new update coming from their end. Right now, fans are super excited for their next film aka Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and well, fans are simply loving it and are super excited for the same.

Check out the teaser of the movie that’s creating buzz all over the internet:

Right now, the teaser of the movie is finally out and well, fans can’t keep calm. The movie marks 25 years of Karan Johar’s presence as a filmmaker and movie personality and well, who is truly better than Shah Rukh Khan, his dear friend to release the teaser? Here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and wonderful, ain’t it? Brilliant for real, right folks? Absolutely amazing and fantastic, ain’t it? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

