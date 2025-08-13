Rukmini Maitra bereaved; loses her grandfather

Rukmini Maitra, the renowned Bengali actress, is facing a personal low at the moment!! The celebrity presently mourns the death of her grandfather. We hear that Rukmini lost her grandfather to age-related issues. He was 94 years old.

Recently, Rukmini was in the limelight for bagging the Best Actress Award at the 15th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival – 2025 for her role in Binodiini – Ekti Natir Upakhyan. The film premiered at the 8th London Bengali Film Festival on May 23, 2025.

Rukmini has a few of her projects on which she is working at the moment. She is apparently filming for Draupadi, as per media reports, which state that the movie is scheduled to have a release in 2026. She will make a cameo appearance in the film titled Mon Maaney Na, which is on the floor at the moment. Rukmini also has her next lineup Haati Haati Paa Paa, for which she has completed her shoot.

We are with Rukmini and her family in their deep mourning. Our condolences to the family and prayers to the departed soul.

RIP!