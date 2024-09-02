Rukmini Maitra’s Daring New Look Revealed from Tekka: A Puja Release to Watch Out For

The anticipation surrounding Srijit MukherjI’s upcoming Tekka thriller has intensified with the unveiling of Rukmini Maitra’s bold and dynamic look. Donning a leather jacket, sunglasses, and a short haircut, Rukmini’s Dabangg avatar has captivated audiences.

But what’s her character’s name? Dev, the film’s lead actor, shared Rukmini’s first look on social media, revealing that she will play Maya. Her character’s tagline, “Power! Authority! Justice! Meet Maya, who commands the deck and the streets”, hints at a strong and fearless persona.

Dev’s caption, “In the land of Saheb, Bibi, Golam, stay on your sleeve…. Now meeting with #Tekka in Puja!” suggests a gripping narrative. Tekka, set to release on October 8, boasts an impressive cast, including Swastika Mukherjee and Sreeja Dutta, alongside Dev.

The film will compete with other notable releases during Puja, including ‘Ekti Khunir Sondhaney Mitin,’ ‘Nayika’ and SVF’s yet-to-be-titled film.

Dev’s fans can look forward to an eventful year, with Tekka followed by Khadan during the winter holidays, co-starring Jisshu Sengupta. His fourth collaboration with Abhijit Sen, titled Pratikha, has also been announced, featuring Bangladeshi actress Tasnia Farin and Mithun Chakraborty.

Rukmini Maitra, last seen in Boomerang alongside Jeet, will also star in Noti Binodini, showcasing her versatility as an actress.

Srijit Mukherji’s direction and the talented ensemble cast promise to make Tekka a thrilling experience. With its unique blend of action, suspense, and drama, this 8th October Puja release is poised to captivate audiences.

As the release date approaches, excitement builds around Tekka’s bold storytelling and memorable characters. Will Maya’s fearless attitude and Dev’s charisma make this film a standout during Puja? Only time will tell.