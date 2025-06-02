Sad News! Tamil Director Vikram Sugumaran Dies Of A Heart Attack

An unfortunate news has come out from the Tamil film industry. Well-known director Vikram Sugumaran died of a heart attack on June 2. He was 47 years old. According to reports, he was returning from Madurai to Chennai by bus when he felt severe chest pain. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, but the doctors could not save him.

Vikram Sugumaran was known for his real and grounded films. He made his directorial debut in 2013 with the film Madha Yaanai Kootam, which was based on a rural background and highly appreciated. His last film was Raavan Kottam, which was released in 2023.

Vikram was originally from Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu. His passion for films brought him to Chennai. He started his career as an assistant to director Balu Mahendra in 1999-2000. He also assisted Balu Mahendra in his film ‘Julie Ganapathy’.

Vikram was recently working on a new film titled ‘Therum Porum’. He was returning to Chennai after narrating the script of this film to a producer in Madurai when this accident happened.

The Tamil film industry is in shock with the news of Vikram Sugumaran’s death. Many actors, directors and fans have paid tribute to him on social media. Everyone described him as a filmmaker whose stories reflected the truth of rural India.

Vikram Sugumaran has left behind his wife and children. His family lives in Chennai. With his departure, Tamil cinema has lost a sensitive and courageous storyteller.

Tribute to Vikram Sugumaran.

The audience will always remember his films and thoughts.

We pray heartily for the departed soul.