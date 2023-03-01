Tom Sizemore is one of the most respected and loved senior American actors that we have in the world. On the day of February 18, we heard a really sad update from his end. He reportedly collapsed early on February 18, 2023 and ever since then, he’s been hospitalized and in critical condition in coma and in intensive care.

Well, the latest update is that after the actor suffered from brain aneurysm, a representative was quoted as saying,

“Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision,” Sizemore’s manager Charles Lago said in a statement issued Monday night. Lago said another statement would be issued Wednesday.”

Well, here's hoping everything remains fine and stable at Sizemore and his family's end.