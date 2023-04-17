A big and very important update is coming in for all fans and admirers of ‘Sadak 2‘ actress Chrissan Pereira.

As per the latest media reports in Times Of India, Chrissan Pereira who earlier appeared in films like Sadak 2 and Batla House has landed in legal trouble. She’s currently locked up in Sharjah Central Jail, United Arab Emirates. For the unversed, she was arrested on drug charges.

Know more about Chrissan Pereira who’s currently locked up in Sharjah jail:

As per reports in the media, her family has claimed that she’s a victim in the case. They also reportedly revealed that ever since she landed in Sharjah airport, they haven’t been able to contact her. They were reportedly informed about her arrest by the Indian consulate only 72 hours after it happened.

The family has now reportedly hired a lawyer in Dubai which has cost them 13 lakhs and they are also reportedly planning to mortgage their house as the fine could be between a range of 20-40 lakhs. We wait for more updates on this.

Well, what’s your opinion on this news ladies and gentlemen? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com