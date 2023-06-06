ADVERTISEMENT
Sairat Actor Akash Thosar To Play Shivaji

Akash Thosar has been absolutely amazing and fantastic and well, we have loved the way he's gone ahead with his career. Well, let's read the latest that's happening in the life of the Sairat actor and you will love it

Author: Subhash K Jha
06 Jun,2023 17:30:33
Renowned Marathi director Ravi Jadhav is all set to direct Bal Shivaji, starring Akash Thosar as Chatrapatti Shivaji Maharaj. The project promises to be the first Marathi venture to be made on a massive scale and an expensive budget, promising to add epic value to the film.

Bal Shivaji will capture the adolescent years of the courageous Maratha ruler, revealing gripping and compelling details that transpired in his life from the time he turned 12, to the age of 16.

Director Ravi Jadhav sounds excited about the challenge ahead, “My film will show the invaluable contribution made by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s parents, Jijamata and Shahaji Raje Bhosale, building a strong foundation for him as a child. How from a young age his skills were sharpened as a warrior and a ruler.”

This , says Jadhav, is his dream project. “I worked on the script for nine years and am now all charged up to execute my vision on screen. This is the first time that I will be making a historical as a director. Akash Thosar was our unanimous choice to play the lead in the film. He has the regal look and the personality to play the young king. I am impressed with his enthusiasm and keenness to essay the role.”

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

