Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 1: Roars At The Box Office With 20 Crore Opening

Yash Raj Films’ new offering, Saiyaara, hit the theaters on July 18, 2025, and made a tremendous start at the box office on the very first day. This debut film of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda earned a net of around 20 crore on its opening day, Friday, which is commendable for a film with a new pair and fresh star cast.

Directed by Mohit Suri, this musical love story has attracted many young audiences. The film’s story is about Vaani and Krish, who connect with each other through writing and music. The chemistry between them, the beautiful locations, and the soulful music have been well received by the audience.

According to data on Sacnilk, on Saturday, July 19, the film has maintained a steady pace since morning. As per the initial figures of the second day, Saiyaara has earned 0.76 crores till now (as per reports till 10 am). These figures are live and will keep increasing throughout the day. The final collection will be revealed after 10 pm.

The film’s total collection has reached close to 20.76 crores so far, and growth is expected over the weekend. The family audience on Saturday evening and Sunday can prove to be a boost for Saiyaara.

This film by YRF and Mohit Suri not only shows the depth of love, but is also a bold step to launch new talent, and looking at the initial response, it can be said that the audience is accepting this ‘new love’ wholeheartedly.

