Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 17: Ahaan-Aneet’s Musical Film Crosses 299.75 Cr

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 17: Directed by Mohit Suri and presented by Yash Raj Films, ‘Saiyaara’ has created a stir at the box office. The film is a musical love story, starring Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda in the lead roles. The story of Vaani and Krish has been presented through writing and music, which has touched the hearts of the audience.

On Sunday, August 3, the 17th day, the film earned an estimated 8.00 crore, taking its total India net collection to 299.75 crore. The film crossed the 172.75 crore mark in the first week, and its enthusiasm is also intact in the second week.

On 3rd August 2025, the film’s occupancy in Hindi was 39.10% which shows that the audience’s interest is still intact.

The cinematography, emotional touch, and music of Saiyaara are being appreciated by the audience. The film’s songs are trending on social media, increasing their popularity continuously.

This film is Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda’s debut project on the big screen, and the audience has wholeheartedly accepted this fresh pair. Mohit Suri’s well-directed banner and Yash Raj’s banner have given the audience an emotional and musical masterpiece.

If the film continues at this pace over the weekend, Saiyaara can soon join the 300 crore club. In terms of earnings, this film has left behind many big-star films.

