Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 25: Ahaan Pandey & Aneet Padda’s Love Saga Nears ₹320 Cr Milestone

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 25: The Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda starrer love saga continues to win hearts on the box office as the film’s total collection nears the 320 crore milestone. Directed by Mohit Suri, the new love story has become the favorite of the audience, and one cannot deny it.

On Monday, August 11, the 25th day of the release of Saiyaara, the film neared the 320 crore milestone, with estimated earnings of 1.35 crore in India, making the total collection 319.85 crore. On Sunday, the film earned four crore, bringing the total collection to 318.5 crore.

Saiyaara grossed around 172.75 crore in the first week, while the second week made business of 107.75 crore, and in the third week, the film earned around 28.25 crore, keeping the buzz high.

The performance of the film in the fourth week of its release clearly emphasizes that Saiyaara has maintained its pace at the box office.

Saiyaara is a perfect treat for lovers in 2025. With the musical theme, emotional touch, and amazing starcast, the film has been garnering appreciation, and it seems the buzz is not going to fade anytime soon.

With Saiyaara, the lead actors Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda marked their debut in Bollywood, which has become a superhit now. Directed by Mohit Suri under the Yash Raj banner, the film has touched viewers’ hearts, making it a masterpiece. The film was released in the theatre on July 18.

If the film continues to win hearts, the box office collection may cross the 350 crore mark.