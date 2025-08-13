Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 26: Ahaan Pandey-Aneet Padda’s Musical Love Story Collects ₹321.35

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 26: The musical love story of Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda is winning hearts on the twenty-sixth day of its release as the film collects an impressive 1.50 Cr rupees, crossing the total collection to rupees 321 crore. The new on-screen Jodi has proved its charm, and it seems Saiyaara fever is not cooling down anytime soon.

In the first week of release, Saiyaara collected rupees 172. 75 crore, making it one of the highest-grossing films of 2025. In the second week, the film earned around rupees 107.75 crore and in the third week it earned rupees 28.25 crore. And now the grand total collection is rupees 321.35 crore.

Ahaan and Aneet’s musical love story didn’t just win hearts due to the heartfelt storyline, but also the beautiful songs including Saiyaara, Humsafar, Tum Ho To and others. The new musical love story has come out as the breakthrough for Bollywood after witnessing declining viewership.

Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda marked their debut in Bollywood with Saiyaara. Produced by the Yash Raj banner, the film has won hearts and has created history at the box office. The film is directed by Mohit Suri, who has also given fans a hit love story of Rahul Jaikar and Arohi Shirke in Aashiqui 2. The film was released in theaters on July 18.