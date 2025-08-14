Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 27: Ahaan-Aneet Continue Dream Run, Film Collects ₹322.60 Cr

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 27: Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda’s debut film has created history at the box office with impressive collection. The film continues the dream run, collecting rupees 322.60 Cr total. On the twenty-seventh day (14 August), the film earned around 1.25 Cr in India net as per Sacnilk.

The musical love story earned a massive 172.75 Cr in the first week, and the second week also saw a significant increase in the grand collection, with the total crossing 280 Cr. In the third week, the film generated a business of 28.25 Cr, and it continued to win hearts in the fourth week with collections crossing the 322 Cr mark.

Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda’s Bollywood debut is directed by Mohit Suri, who has given fans romantic hits like Aashiqui 2. Produced under the Yash Raj banner, the musical love saga is maintaining the pace at the box office amidst high competition with films like Son Of Sardaar 2, Dhadak 2, and Mahavatar Narsimha.

Actors Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda have won hearts with their debut portrayals of the characters Krish Kapoor and Vaani Batra. With its unique storyline, amazing cast, and direction by Mohit Suri, the film proved to be a treat for viewers, and it seems Saiyaara fever is not dying anytime soon.

