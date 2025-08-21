Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 34: Ahaan-Aneet’s Musical Film Crosses 325.5 Cr

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 34: Directed by Mohit Suri and presented by Yash Raj Films, ‘Saiyaara’ has created a stir at the box office. The film is a musical love story, starring Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda in the lead roles. The story of Vaani and Krish has been presented through writing and music, which has touched the hearts of the audience.

On Wednesday, August 20, the 34th day, the film earned an estimated 0.35 crore, taking its total India net collection to 325.5 crore. Worldwide collection 550.5 crores, India grossed 391.35 crores, and overseas 159.15 crores.

The film crossed the 172.75 crore mark in the first week, 107.75 crores in the second week, 28.25 crores in the third week, and 14.05 crores in the fourth week.

The cinematography, emotional touch, and music of Saiyaara are being appreciated by the audience. The film’s songs are trending on social media, increasing their popularity continuously.

This film is Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda’s debut project on the big screen, and the audience has wholeheartedly accepted this fresh pair. Mohit Suri’s well-directed banner and Yash Raj’s banner have given the audience an emotional and musical masterpiece.

In terms of earnings, this film has left behind many big-star films. In the coming days, the film is expected to cross 500 crores.

