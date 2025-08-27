Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 40: Ahaan-Aneet’s musical film crosses 328.2 crore mark

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 40: Directed by Mohit Suri and released under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara is continuously performing well at the box office. This debut film of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda has won the hearts of the audience, and now, in the long journey of 40 days, the total net collection of the film has reached 328.2 crore.

The film earned a bumper 172.75 crore in its first week. In the second week, it did a business of 107.75 crore, 28.25 crore in the third week, and 14.10 crore in the fourth week. In the fifth week, the pace of the film slowed, but even now, Saiyaara has successfully pulled the audience to the theaters. On the 40th day, the film earned 0.3 crores on August 26th.

Overall, the film’s India net collection is 328.2 crores, India gross 394.75 crores, overseas 168.25 crores, and worldwide earnings are 563 crores. It has not only defeated many big films, but has also made itself a strong contender in the race of films like War 2 and Coolie.

The story is based on the musical love story of Vaani and Krish, which is depicted through excellent music and emotional writing. The film’s songs are trending on social media and are becoming very popular among the youth. The audience has accepted the new pair of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

The film has also received a lot of technical appreciation. The cinematography, music, and Mohit Suri’s direction make Saiyaara a complete cinematic experience. The audience has called it an emotional and musical masterpiece.

Even after 40 days, Saiyaara holds its own at the box office. It will be interesting to see if the film can reach 600 crore worldwide in the coming days.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for the latest box office updates.