Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 52: Worldwide crosses 570 crores, becomes a Blockbuster

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 52: Director Mohit Suri’s film Saiyaara has maintained its strong hold at the box office even after a long journey of 52 days. According to reports, the film has crossed the 570.07 crore mark worldwide. In India, it has earned 329.49 crores net and 398.57 crores gross, while around 171.5 crores in collections have come from the overseas market. With this, the film has officially got the status of a Blockbuster.

The film recorded a collection of 0.04 crores on Day 52. Though the numbers have gone down now, the film has been able to stay in theatres thanks to its long run and word of mouth.

The story of Saiyaara showcases the innocent and deep love of two youngsters—Vaani and Krish. Vaani writes Krish sings, and the two compose music together. Despite being different in life, thoughts, and background, they turn out to be perfect for each other. The film shows how even incomplete, imperfect humans can come together to create a perfect love story.

The story hinges on the question: Do you love someone so much that you can risk everything to keep them in your life?

Saiyaara’s success even after 52 days proves that true and heartwarming love stories touch the hearts of the audience deeply. Mohit Suri’s film has not only become a blockbuster at the box office but has also left an indelible mark on the emotions of the audience.

