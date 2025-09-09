Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 53: Mohit Suri’s musical love story crosses 570 crore mark, becomes a Blockbuster

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 53: Yash Raj Films’ musical romantic drama film ‘Saiyaara’ has rocked the box office. On Day 53, the film did a business of about 0.01 crore, but even after such a long run, it remains on the silver screen.

So far, the total net collection of the film has been 329.5 crore, the gross collection in India has been 398.59 crore, and the overseas collection has been 171.5 crore. With this, the worldwide box office collection of the film has reached 570.09 crore. Due to this great performance, the film has earned the tag of a Blockbuster.

‘Saiyaara’ is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films. The pair of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda won the hearts of the audience as soon as they debuted in the film. The story is based on the emotional love story of a troubled musician named Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Pandey) and Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda), a shy poetess.

The biggest strength of the film has been its soundtrack and musical treatment. Many famous composers, including Mithun, Tanishk Bagchi, Sachet-Parampara, and Vishal Mishra, gave memorable songs for the film, which were accepted by the audience wholeheartedly.

Made in a budget of around 40-50 crores, this film not only recovered its expenses but also made many times the profit. Since its release, the film has received great reviews, especially for the chemistry between Ahaan and Aneet, Mohit Suri’s direction, and heart-touching music.

‘Saiyaara’ has now become the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025, the second-highest Indian film, and the highest-grossing Indian romantic film of all time.

Now it remains to be seen how much further the film grows in the coming weeks and whether it reaches the 600 crore club.

