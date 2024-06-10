Sajid Nadiadwala presents Salman Khan in & as Sikandar : Shoot Begins 18th June

The latest news reveals that the first shooting schedule will commence with a spectacular action scene, 33,000 feet above sea level, aboard an aircraft featuring none other than Salman Khan. This thrilling start promises to set the tone for the grand action extravaganza that ‘Sikandar’ is poised to deliver. Since its announcement, ‘Sikandar’ has captivated audiences, generating immense buzz and anticipation. With every update, fans are kept on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting more details.

As ‘Sikandar’ gears up for its first schedule, the excitement continues to build. This film is set to redefine action cinema, combining the talents of power house producer Sajid Nadiadwala, superstar Salman Khan & visionary director A R Murugadoss. The ensemble is further strengthened with the addition of Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, ensuring an even more dynamic and powerful cast.

Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan have a 100 percent track record in their past films. The Duo gave Salman Khan’s first 200 crore film which was Kick directed by Sajid Nadiadwala.

The title ‘Sikandar’ has already ignited a fervour of excitement and curiosity, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating the magic that will unfold on the big screen. Prepare for an extraordinary cinematic journey like never before—EID 2025 just got a whole lot more thrilling.

Stay tuned for more updates as ‘Sikandar’ promises to be an action-packed blockbuster that will leave a lasting impact on Indian cinema!